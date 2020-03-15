MILLER, Russell A., Jr.

MILLER - Russell A., Jr. Age 76 of North Tonawanda, March 13, 2020, in Elderwood at Wheatfield, following a lengthy illness. Russell was a U.S. Army veteran. He worked for over 20 years as a Baker at Budway's Market. Russell was a very loving father and grandfather. Beloved father of David (Heather) Miller, Karen (Robert) Chassin and the late Michael and Lisa Miller; grandfather of six grandchildren; brother of the late Arlene, Patricia and James; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd., North Tonawanda on Wednesday from 4-7 PM. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home beginning at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Niagara Hospice. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com