MEYERS, Marjorie A. (O'Neill)

MEYERS - Marjorie A. (nee O'Neill)

Of Akron, at the age of 85 on March 10, 2020. Wife of the late Charles A. Meyers; mother of Robert A. (Cynthia), Richard J. (Sandy) and the late Jane E. (late Domenic) Montanino; sister of Penny Cole and the late Dorothy Parker; also survived by 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Due to current health concerns, the services have been changed to PRIVATE. Please visit www.BERNHARDTFUNERAL.com