MEYER, Kathy (Vicaretto)

MEYER - Kathy (nee Vicaretto)

March 10, 2020, beloved wife of David G. Meyer; dearest mother of Danielle (Andrew) Kelley; loving grandma "Cookie" of Andrew; dear sister of Diane (Tom) Scheeler, Karen (Rod) Morrow, Joan Vicaretto and the late Lynn Johnson; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call Monday 3-7 PM at the REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 657 Abbott Rd. (corner of Red Jacket Pkwy.). Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Vianney Church on Tuesday at 11 AM (please assemble at church). Entombment in Holy Cross Cross Cemetery.