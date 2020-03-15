McNAUGHTON, Michael James "Red"

Of Saratoga Springs, NY, born July 25, 1940. He was the son of the late Donald and Anne (Adrian) McNaughton, and the husband of Judith Wallace McNaughton. Known by friends in his younger days as "Red" because of his hair, Michael is someone who will be remembered for his kindness, wit, and excellent sense of humor. Michael grew up in South Buffalo, NY, where he attended Holy Family Elementary school and South Park High School. Upon graduating from South Park, Michael served four years in the United States Navy, which included time on the USS Saratoga, something he loved to display by wearing his favorite USS Saratoga baseball cap. After the Navy, he graduated from the University of Buffalo with a degree in Political Science. Along with his wife, he moved to the Saratoga Springs area in 1968, where he continued to live for the past 50 years. He was employed by New York State for many years, including over 30 years with the Department of Social Services, before retiring in 1996. As the father of a son with Autism, Michael volunteered countless hours as an advocate for individuals with developmental disabilities. He served on the Board of Directors of the Wildwood School in Niskayuna, NY, was President of the New York Association for the Learning Disabled (NYALD) (now the LDA of New York), and was President of the Board of Directors of the Anderson Center for Autism in Staatsburg, NY. While on the Board of Directors of the Anderson Center for Autism, he and his wife Judy started the family support group which still exists today. Along with volunteer work, Michael enjoyed golfing, history, politics, music, and spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his wife of 52 years, he is survived by his three children, Matthew, Patricia, and David, and grandsons Henry and Ethan McNaughton. He is also survived by his brothers Dennis (Loretta) and Thomas (late Billie) McNaughton; his sister Kathleen (late Jack) Glavey; sisters-in-law Claire Serpe McNaughton, Elizabeth Wallace Blake (late John), Joann Wallace (late Barry Pfouts); and brothers-in-law Eugene (Elaine), Michael (Anne), Thomas (Patricia), Kevin (Bernadette) and Timothy Wallace, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Donald and his sister-in-law Margaret Wallace Devine (late Daniel). A Memorial service will be held Saturday, March 28, at 9:30 am at Our Lady Charity Parish, 1885 S. Park Ave., Buffalo, NY 14220. The family asks that if you would like to make a charitable donation in his memory, please donate to the Anderson Center for Autism, PO Box 367, Staatsburg, NY 12580. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, 518-584-5373. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com