McFARLAND, John V. "Jack"

Passed away on March 13, 2020, beloved husband of Joan (McNamara) McFarland; dear father of Nora McFarland and the late John T. McFarland; brother of the late Kathleen "Kay" (late Edward) Carney, Edward McFarland and Nora (late Glenn) Leak; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private interment held at the request of the family. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled in the Summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com