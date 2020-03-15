MARTIN, Kevin P.

Of Hamburg, NY, March 10, 2020. Father of Erik Schenck; beloved son of Jane (Urbanczyk) and the late Michael A. Martin; dearest brother of Lisa (Don) Abelstad, Michael (Mary) Martin and Jennifer Martin; dear uncle of Vanessa (Peter), Marcus (Ana), Marisa, Jessica, Alysa, Meghan and Michael; also survived by many other loving family members and dear friends. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com