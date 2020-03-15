MANK, Robert

MANK - Robert March 6, 2020, age 96; beloved husband of the late Helen E. (nee Friedrich) Mank; devoted father of Marlene (Donald) Snyder and the late Paul Mank; loving grandfather of Mark (Kristen), Kenneth (Corey), Robert, Nicholas and David (Giselle); great-grandfather of Zachary, Avery, Seton, Theodore and Noelle; predeceased by nine siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Mr. Mank was a United States WWII Navy Veteran. If desired, memorials may be made in Robert's memory to the Lutheran Hour Ministries at https://www.lhm.org/ or Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8900 Sheridan Dr., Clarence, NY 14031. Arrangements by Zurbrick AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, Lancaster. Condolences at www.AMIGONE.com