Man in Niagara Gorge arrested when he climbs back out

A man who apparently climbed down into the Niagara Gorge near Niagara Falls was arrested Sunday morning after he climbed back out, New York State Park Police reported.

Jesse G. Stahl, 24, of Suffield, Conn., was charged with two counts of criminal trespassing and released, Park Police said.

Park Police received a call about 8:30 a.m. reporting a man in the gorge near the Crow’s Nest area, which is closed to the public, after apparently climbing over a railing. He was spotted near Prospect Point.

According to social media, as Niagara Falls Fire Department crews were preparing to rescue him, Stahl walked up to them and claimed to be a witness to the incident. He was arrested after questioning by Park Police.