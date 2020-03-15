LUKASIK, Robert C.

LuKASIK - Robert C. February 27, 2020, husband of 56 years to Roberta "Bobbe" (Schmelzer) Lukasik; dear father of Lori (James) Miller, Julie (Bernard) Wipperman, Robert (Deanne), Amy, Timothy (Laura) and Holly Lukasik; grandfather of Nicholas, Joseph, Haley, Jacob, Toriann, Aloise, Mila, Alexa, Zayden and Ariana; son of the late Chester and Helen Lukasik: brother of James (Sally) and the late Lorraine (David) Staly, Dennis (Patricia) and Diane Lukasik; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 21, at 10 AM in St. Martha's Church, 10 French Rd., Depew, NY. The family will receive relatives and friends in the Church Vestibule beginning at 9 AM. Bob was a retired employee of General Motors. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Center, 760 Ellicott St., Buffalo, NY 14203.