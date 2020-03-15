LICASTRO, Emanuele G., PhD

LICASTRO - Emanuele G., PhD March 7, 2020, age 81, beloved husband of Flavia (nee Meyer) Licastro; dear father of James (Vicki) Nazzaro; stepfather of Remo (Mallery) Gardner and Renata Ignea; loving grandfather of James, Ryen Nazzaro, Krystine and Molly Ann; dear brother of Antonio (Angela), Savario (Eufemia) Licastro and the late Rosaria Licastro; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 21st, from 10-11 AM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (near West Ferry St.), where services will follow at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Buffalo City Mission, 100 E. Tupper St., Buffalo, NY 14203.