LEBRON, Darlene E. (Thuman)

Entered into rest on Wednesday, February 25, 2020; daughter of the late Jean Sovereign Thuman (nee Fuentes) and the late Nelson Thuman; loving wife of the late Andres E. Lebron; mother of Michael J, Sanchez, David (Andrea) Gielow-Sanchez, sister of Robert (Bobbie Stark) Thuman, Cynthia (John) Kasper, John (Kim) Thuman, Wanda (Gene) Piwko; also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Darlene was a avid bird lover and adored her horses. She was deeply loved by everyone and will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.