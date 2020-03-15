KULP, Flora A. (Hiteshew)

Of Alden, NY, passed away March 14, 2020, at the age of 98, beloved wife of the late Samuel W. Kulp; dear mother of Wilma (Wes) Wales, Janice (Cliff) Wardle, Sandra Boehm, Donna (Greg) Yungbluth, William (Mary Ann), Samuel (Kathy) and Mark Kulp; also survived by 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews; predeceased by her five siblings. No prior visitation. Private services will be held. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com