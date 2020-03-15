KOSZUTA, Robert F.

KOSZUTA - Robert F. March 12, 2020, beloved husband of 60 years to Elaine (nee Chlebowski); devoted father of Jackie (late Edward J. Sandel - Kevin Degnan) Sandel, Debbie (Kevin) Pilley and late Tim Koszuta; loving grandfather of Timothy (Jamie), Kaylee (Fiance;-Tyler Kunkel) and Brandon (Alexis Russell) Sandel, Dylan, Austin and Brianna Pilley; dearest brother of Dorothy (late Leopold) Kolis, Daniel (Sylvia) Koszuta and the late Mary (late Edward) Kane, Laura (late Leo) Tabone, Gertrude (late Chester) Politowski, Harry (late Celia) Koszuta and Mildred (late John) Wloch; also survived by nieces and nephews; Family will be present Sunday 3-7 PM at PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Philip the Apostle Church (950 Losson Rd.) Monday at 10 AM. www.Pietszak.com