KOHLER, Joan A. (Witulski)

KOHLER - Joan A. (nee Witulski)

March 13, 2020, age 73, of Tonawanda, wife of Daniel J. Kohler; mother of Christine (John) Ammerman; grandmother of Cory and Alyssa Adams, Sara Snickles and Tyler Stutz; sister of Patricia and Rev. Mr. James (Mary) Witulski and Joyce Miller.; also surviving are several nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 4-7 PM on Tuesday at the HAMP FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 37 Adam St. at Seymour, Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Wednesday at St. Timothy R.C. Church, Town of Tonawanda. Friends invited. If desired, memorials to Priests for Life are preferred. Joanie was the Deputy City Treasurer in Tonawanda before retiring and had been very involved in civic groups in Tonawanda. Complete obituary, condolences and directions at www.hampfuneral.com