KOEDEL - Paul C. March 12, 2020, at the age of 65, beloved son of the late George and Priscilla Koedel; dearest brother of George C. Koedel and Elizabeth (Charles) Cassell; uncle of Shawn (Semra) Koedel, Christian (Patricia) Cassell and Brian Cassell; great-uncle of Alexandria Koedel, Kian Koedel, Kaden Koedel, Leo Cassell and John Paul Cassell; fond cousin of Gary and Doris Koedel; also survived by many other cousins and numerous friends. Paul enjoyed riding his motorcycle in summer and skiing in the winter. His year-round activities included shooting pool, playing darts and drinking beer. An avid auto aficionado and master mechanic, Paul attended the races at Watkins Glen every year and loved going to Sunset Bay in the Summer. He also loved music and had an extensive music collection and rarely missed a concert of his favorite bands over the years. Some of his favorites included Frank Zappa, The Who, Roxy Music and The Clash. He had a dry sense of humor and had a Frank Zappa quote for every occasion. In keeping with Paul's wishes, his body was donated to the UB Medical School. Donations in Paul's memory may be made to the UB Medical School Anatomical Gift Program by check payable to "University at Buffalo Foundation-Account #9333-086126" and mailed to University at Buffalo Foundation, Box 900, Buffalo, NY 14226-0900. A Memorial will be held at a later date.