KAITANOWSKI, Gary S.

KAITANOWSKI - Gary S. Of Orchard Park, entered into rest March 13, 2020. Beloved husband of 42 years to Karen (nee Bailey) Kaitanowski; devoted father of Lindsey and Kelsey Kaitanowski; loving son of the late Raymond and Dolores Kaitanowski; dear brother of James (Susan) Kaitanowski, Donna (Donald) Keating and Susan (Mitchell) Sash; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit THE LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday, March 19 from 3-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA or Hospice Buffalo. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com