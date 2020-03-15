Independent Health closing Medicare info centers, starting work-from-home policy

Independent Health is temporarily closing its five Medicare information centers "to help protect the health and well-being of our members," the company announced Sunday.

The five centers – in Cheektowaga/Depew, Williamsville, Tonawanda, Orchard Park and Jamestown/Lakewood – will be closed starting Monday.

Independent Health's "Medicare RedShirts" will be available by phone at 250-4401 or (800) 665-1502.

The company also announced that it was implementing a work-from-home policy starting Monday.

Also, the company said it would provide coverage for COVID-19 testing and treatment and would waive the member cost share for testing ordered by a "health care professional for our commercial, Medicare and State products lines of business in accordance with New York State guidance."

Members who experience symptoms are encouraged to contact their primary care physician who can make the determination about whether testing is warranted.