HEYDEN, Robert J.

HEYDEN - Robert J. Of East Aurora, passed peacefully on March 14, 2020, beloved husband of 42 years to Christine (nee Fahey); loving father of Anne (Ralph Apgar III) and Thomas (Megan); brother of Francis (Peggy), late John (Ann), late William (Paula) and late Margaret (Daniel) Collins; also survived by mother-in-law, brother and sisters-in-law and faithful companion Meow. Visitation on Tuesday, March 17, 4-8 PM at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, March 18, 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, 767 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna. Robert will be warmly remembered for his caring heart and contagious laughter. Donations may be made to the OLV Restoration Fund or The Divine Mercy National Shrine. Condolences and directions: www.comfortfuneralhome.com