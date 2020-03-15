Deaths Death Notices
HARRELL- McCLAIN, Ella Jean
HARrELL- McCLAIN - Ella Jean March 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James McClain; loving mother of Irvin (Neyda) Harrell, Donna Harrell, Lori Harrell, Alicia Jones; grandmother of five and great-grandmother of one; survived by one brother Eric Jones and a host of family and friends. Services Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Avenue. Wake 10 AM, Funeral 11 AM. Interment, at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Alan R. Core Funeral Home, Inc.
