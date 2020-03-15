GRASSMAN, Linda J. (Wilson)

Passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, from breast cancer. Linda is predeceased by brother, Lyle Bennett, and her nephew, Phil Bennett. She is survived by her husband, Raymond Grassman, her daughter, Dianna (Jeff) Stover, her step-daughters, Dawn Seiwell and Denene Larson; along with her grandchildren, Jordan Stover, Krystal Schall, Dustin Schall, Shari Lyn (Derek) Jaskula, Bailey Larson, Jamie Larson; four great-grandchildren; and many friends from across the country. There will be no services. Donations to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.pruddenandkandt.com