GOUCK, Linda R. (Weiss)

Of Orchard Park, NY, March 12, 2020, beloved wife of 52 years to James C. Gouck; loving mother of Kimberly A. (Edward) Kent and Michael J. (Jessie) Gouck; grandmother of Grace and Christian Kent and Addie and Emma Gouck; sister of Doris and late Edward Mathewson and the late Betty (late Frank) Aguglia. Due to the circumstance regarding COVID-19, the immediate services for Linda will be held privately. A memorial wake and church service with friends will be held at a later date. Linda was a Teacher for the Orchard Park Central School District for 31 years. Memorials made to Hospice Buffalo Foundation, Inc. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com