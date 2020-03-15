GOLEBIEWSKI, Alice M. (Aszkler)

Of West Seneca, NY, March 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Norbert E.; dearest mother of Eugene (Christine Urbanski), Norbert Jr. (Linnette), Mary Gibbons (John Stafford), Edward (Denise Volker), John, Ann (Robert) Marquis and Beth (Bill) Greeley; also survived by ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sister of Elaine (late Dr. Joseph) Matala, Stephen (Mary Joyce) Aszkler and the late Eugene and John Jr. (Marilyn); also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, Indian Church and Union Rd., West Seneca, Monday morning, at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations to the Fourteen Holy Helpers Ladies Sodality appreciated, or simply take a loved one out for good ice cream. The family would like to thank the Fourteen Holy Helpers Grief Support Group for the care and friendship they provided for our mom. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME.