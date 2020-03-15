GOINS, Raymond J.

GOINS - Raymond J. Entered into rest on March 3, 2020 at age 65. Born on June 14, 1954. Beloved son of the late William and Dorothy Goins; cherished brother of William and his wife Carol Goins of Plymouth, MN; dearest uncle of Jeffrey (fiance; April Winn and children Eriq and Anja) Goins of Ramsey, MN; Kimberly (David) Setzermann of Berlin, Germany and Angela (Luke) Kittock of Brooklyn Center, MN; fond great-uncle of Talia Johnson, Keeghan and Trey Goins (mother Jessi Goins), Jakob and Joakim Setzermann; cherished special cousin of Sandra (Edward) Brant of Evans, NY, and the late Roberta (Louis) Marrara; Ray is also survived by a host of caring friends in Venice, FL and Minneapolis, MN. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to lovelandcenter.org or venicetheatre.org