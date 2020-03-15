GARRASI, Bernard C.

GARRASI - Bernard C. Of Silver Creek, NY, age 77, passed away peacefully in his home March 12, 2020, surrounded by his family, son of the late Salvatore and Rose (Pellerite) Garrasi; beloved husband of 59 years to Susanne (Zysek) Garrasi; loving, adored father of Evelyn and Daniel Ihrke, Susan Hillman, Wendy and Jon Paul Kiwus, Bernard II and Kris Potter, Sallie and Kraig Blersch, Christine and Michael Kruszka; cherished by 14 grandchildren. Mr. Garrasi retired as a Lieutenant with the Buffalo Fire Department after 34 1/2 years of service. A Memorial celebration will be held at a time to be announced. Arrangements by ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC.