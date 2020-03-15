GANIG, Albert W. "Bill"

GANIG - Albert W. "Bill" Of Tonawanda, entered into rest March 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Dolores B. (nee Klaffka) Ganig; devoted father of Gary (Barbara) Ganig; cherished grandfather of four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Albert and Clara Ganig; dear brother of the late Mary Jane Fife; also survived by several nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private service. Albert was in the U.S. Marine Corps., during the Korean War. Interment in St. Matthew's Cemetery.