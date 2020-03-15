GAGNON, Herman J. "Skip"

March 13, 2020, beloved husband of the late Patricia A. (nee Pugh); devoted father of Richard, Deborah (John Gullo), Theresa (Michael) O'Keefe, Cynthia (Timothy Kiessling), Timothy (Elizabeth) Gagnon and Christine (Jennifer Nichols) Gagnon; father-in-law of Leighanne Gagnon; loving grandfather of Jessica, Beth (Jeff), Jason, Justin, Joshua (Jessica), Ryan, Noah, Gabriel, Riley and Timothy Jr.; step-grandfather of Trevor, Ashley, Jessica and Olivia; great-grandfather of Ellen, Samantha, Logan and Elliott; also survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 1024 French Rd. (between Union and Borden Rds.), Cheektowaga. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Wednesday at the Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma. All are asked to assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com