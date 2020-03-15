ERISMAN, Patricia L. (Fritz)

ERISMAN - Patricia L. (nee Fritz)

Of Town of Tonawanda, NY, age 88, passed on March 11, 2020, under the care of Hospice; beloved wife of 65 years to Robert R. Erisman; dear mother of Paul F. Erisman, Craig A. Erisman and Carol E. (Kevin) Jamison; loving grandmother of Caitlyn (Matt) Mourgas and Nicole Erisman. Patricia was a retired RN at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital for over 20 years. She loved to travel, covering the whole country by car. She loved her family and was a friend to all. She was well known for her genealogy studies and needlework. Patricia was a US Army veteran. Services were held privately. Condolences may be shared online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com