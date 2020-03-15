Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Jan. 24.

AKRON

• 54 East Ave., Kathryn L. Johnson to Nicole K. Harvey, $150,000.

ALDEN

• 1583 Sandridge Road, Alan Fisher; Jennifer Fisher to Vincent Parisi, $222,000.

• 12607 Broadway, Burt Pfitzinger; Paullette Pfitzinger to Bethany Pfitzinger; Timothy Pfitzinger, $125,000.

• 0 Wahl Road, Bruce J. Pacyon to Vitos Farm LLC, $25,000.

AMHERST

• 39 Getzville Road, Georgiann D. Scott to College Daemen, $490,000.

• 45 Hobnail Drive, Judith Stafford; Judith W. Stafford to Linda Parisi; Mark Parisi, $380,000.

• 84 Moorfields Court, Catherine J. Lewis to Melissa N. Moffitt; Dori F. Osborne, $360,000.

• 35 Hampton Court, Jesse Brannen to Jason H. Morgan; Kelly M. Morgan, $259,000.

• 53 Pheasant Run Road, James C. Gangloff; Tammy S. Gangloff to Deborah A. Coughlin; Michael J. Coughlin, $255,000.

• 63 Spicebush Lane, Rosalyn L. Algase to Joel A. Ross; Sheila A. Ross, $241,000.

• 100 Chateau Terrace, Madeline A Valentic Family Irrevocable Trust Tr to Jilina A. Damin, $240,000.

• 159 Oakbrook Drive, Joseph S. Iannello; Maryella Iannello to Donna L. Whissel; Paul D. Whissel, $239,900.

• 27 Plaza Drive, David Costanza to Michael James Cusack, $204,500.

• 79 Clifford Heights, Adam B. Carter; Nadine Cascio-Carter to Mingxu Cui; Nana Wang, $201,000.

• 5230 Millersport Hwy, Edward J. Braham Jr. to Murphy Keefe William Jr, $200,000.

• 184 Clearfield Drive, Drym Management LLC to Paula Dobozin, $190,000.

• 263 Frankhauser Road, Katherine A. Schreckenberger; David A. Smith to Bobbie L. Moreno; Darress B. Snodgrass, $185,000.

• 117 Culpepper, Kathleen Brenon; Sandra Greico; Frances Puma; Rebecca Puma to Frances Puma; Emily E. Schultz; Thomas H. Schultz III, $183,000.

• 165 Westfield Road, Stephen J. Lally to Bridget A. Eimer; Ryan G. Hansgen, $178,000.

• 112 Stevenson Boulevard, Jason H. Morgan to Scott A. Marshall, $170,000.

• 75 Groton Garage 10, Anthony P. Schultz to Jennifer L. Smith, $134,000.

• 324 North Westfield Road, Damon A. Decastro; Karen Sciandra to State of New York Mortgage Agency, $117,262.

• 761 North Forest Road, Njcc Fund #5 Reo Subsidiary LLC to Dmitriy Yatchuk, $110,100.

• 227 Ranch Trail, Eileen A. Folkerth to Paul Lamparelli, $110,000.

• 4617 Chestnut Ridge Rd F, Bryce J. Hammerton to Dingran Wang, $95,000.

• 166 Lynette Lane, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $88,000.

• 8a The Tradewinds, Roberto S. Villanueva to Thomas M. Janczak, $75,000.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 1714 Emery Road, John A. Cordova to Benjamin S. Holmes; Kerrin E. Holmes, $403,000.

• 256 Oakwood Ave., Keith Bond; Deanna J. Darnley; Deanna J. Johnson; Robert N. Johnston Jr.; Carlton E. Nourse; Dennis W. Nourse; Gerald H. Nourse; Rhonda E. Nourse to Waterfall Reverse Reo Trust LLC, $200,000.

• 2164 Lapham Road, Katzenstein Carol L Mahoney; John A. Mahoney Jr. to Breanne Driscoll, $191,500.

BLASDELL

• 3847 South Park Ave., Nada Aceska; Cvetan Aceski to 3847 South Park LLC, $122,000.

BOSTON

• 4645 Pinecrest Terrace, Phyllis K. Dewey to Jordan A. Smolinski; Sarah J. Smolinski, $340,000.

• 7305 Omphalius Road, Gary T. Ballowe; Jennifer A. Mule to Stacy Bushen; Justin Mccourt, $148,000.

• 6990 Sunset Lane, Michelle S. Bullock; Jason M. Saramak; Jason M. Saranak to Lmb Capital Inc, $91,600.

BUFFALO

• 661 Lafayette Ave., Llp Treefall to Willie Underwood III, $565,000.

• 577 Potomac Ave., Janelle M. Randall; Nathan G. Randall to Andrew F. Mcculloch, $459,000.

• 135 Grant, Health Information Today LLC to Waterfall Properties LLC, $420,000.

• 183 Fargo, David Dwyer; David Robida to Urias Dames, $350,183.

• 171 Lafayette Ave., Kristen Ortman-Maines to Christine Duminuco, $335,000.

• 170 Summit Ave., Edward O. Watts Jr. to Cuyler C. Hettich, $325,000.

• 71 North Park, Christopher M. Mekker to Steria LLC, $280,000.

• 318 Maryland St., Steven Baird Tucker to Pieter Louw, $279,000.

• 800 Amherst St., John F. Carlin; Rosemarie Carlin to James W. Pitts; Mary W. Pitts, $277,900.

• 181 Hodge Ave., Kyle E. Switzer to Courtney S. Cogar, $272,500.

• 612 Mckinley Parkway, Anne F. Baldassari; Julius Baldassari to Sean Brian Morrison, $235,000.

• 165 North Park Ave., Edith J. Pawlak; William H. Pawlak to Megan A. Tomasso; Michael Tomasso, $231,750.

• 32 Elmview Place, WNY Development Inc to Najati Ay Toghlo, $230,000.

• 385 Vermont, Jacquelyn A. Lombardi to Christopher J. Lombardi; Brian G. Murphy, $224,000.

• 124 Caryle Ave., Gary Miller Jr. to Cameron B. Staunch; Lauren M. Staunch, $214,700.

• 136 Oxford, Frick Patrick Holdings LLC to Deborah Coplin-Hall, $209,900.

• 203 West Tupper St., Diane Gaidry; Diane A. Gaidry-Walker; Thomas K. Walker to Fredric F. Cornell Jr.; Floyd M. Frey Jr., $206,500.

• 27 Ramona, Angela M. White to Jian Wang; Jiangzhen Zheng, $203,000.

• 140 Parkdale Ave., Eht LLC to Jupa Development LLC, $200,000.

• 61 Aldrich, Thabit Hussoni to Jennifer L. Cole; Megan A. Dewine, $178,000.

• 356 North Ogden, Catherine Aramini; Dino Aramini to Markita R. Buster, $170,000.

• 63 Whitfield Ave., Kelly A. Zechman; Konrad E. Zechman to Kimberly Kroll; Ethan Aaron Richenberg, $160,000.

• 25 Longnecker St., Michael Gospodarski to Alvin M. Acosta; Edgarleene Torres Sotillo, $153,500.

• 975 Broadway St., Gregory Jay; Stuart Jay to Sameer Management LLC, $150,000.

• 213 Stevenson, Hook&ladder Development LLC to Jared E. Hojnacki, $140,000.

• 157 St Lawrence Ave., Dorothy Daniel to Sean P. Gardner, $123,000.

• 321 Lasalle Ave., Donald C. Weiss to Am Realty Management Services LLC, $122,000.

• 319 Parkridge, Zemcc United LLC to Claude Graham, $115,000.

• 282 Crestwood, Leigh E. Anderson; Christopher P. Nash to Dag Group LLC, $114,500.

• 171 Austin St., Annie K. Lumingu to 16621 Lauder Lp, $105,700.

• 154 Stevenson St., Thomas Smolarek to Robert Temple; Vicki Temple, $105,000.

• 508 Norfolk Ave., Wmbl Llp to Shyasha M. Spencer, $101,000.

• 218 Skillen, Manderly Hill LLC to Mark F. Attea; Trang T. Attea, $98,000.

• 186 Woodside, John Schmelzinger to Phillip J. Szafranek, $96,990.

• 435 Hinman, Laura R. Felschow to Kelly Marion Elizabeth Gray, $96,000.

• 167 Roosevelt Ave., Reginald E. Kerr to Melvyn D. Kerr, $94,000.

• 210 Roslyn St., Daniel L. Jeffries; Daniel Jeffries; Viola P. Jeffries; Viola Jeffries; Ralph M. Mohr to Bayview Loan Servicing LLC, $93,399.

• 49 Spaulding, Alhassan Sesay; Allan Sesay to Felice N. Brandy, $83,000.

• 396 Ideal, David Wieczorek to Jessica King, $79,800.

• 167 Congress, Jane G. Wozniak to David J. Yovanoff, $79,000.

• 39 Rapin Place, Lackram Dorasami; Rookminie Dorasami; Seewlingum Dorasami to Maleesha M. Thomas, $67,300.

• 429 Fargo, City of Buffalo to Mds Assets Inc, $64,000.

• 982 Kensington, Md Abdul Latib to Nazquadery LLC, $63,500.

• 336 Roslyn, Linda Groves to Akter Hasina; Rahman Hazifur, $63,000.

• 233 Esser Ave., Lmr Capital LLC to Albarkeh Property Management Inc, $62,000.

• 57 Gorski, Szalczewski Ronald P Est to Lsf10 Master Particpation Trust Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr, $58,524.

• 112 Norman Ave., Catherine Est Brodfuehrer; Joseph Burns to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $55,473.

• 62 Parade West, City of Buffalo to Baris Vahapoglu, $55,000.

• 207 Keystone, City of Buffalo to Md Hossain; Syful Islam, $52,000.

• 17 Persia, Vkm LLC to Akm316 Properties LLC, $50,000.

• 61 Otis St., Salahuddin Muhammad; Salahuddin Muhammed to Ym Property Group LLC, $50,000.

• 43 Laux St., Michael J. Kotecki to Boppys Properties LLC, $50,000.

• 870 South Park Ave., Angelo Jacobi to Fuad Alkhawlani, $50,000.

• 422 Gold St., Citimortgage Inc to Bonkuka Fnu Kwayo Ithe, $48,000.

• 26 Wex Ave., Phuong Huynh to Chuyen Nguyen; Michael Vu Nguyen, $46,000.

• 43 Boyd, Belmare Rodrigues; Belmare Rodriguez to Lucky Brothers Property Management Inc, $45,000.

• 89 Jones, City of Buffalo to Corner Brick Holdings LLC, $45,000.

• 490 Stockbridge Ave., Bickford LLC to Bd Asset Management Inc, $45,000.

• 1067 East Lovejoy St., Matthew Willman; Melissa Willman to Brandon Malachowski, $42,000.

• 85 Decker, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Cob NY LLC, $40,000.

• 632 Norfolk Ave., Trina Cobb to Mohammad Rahman, $40,000.

• 126 Gorski St., Thomas W. Otis to Abu Talukder, $40,000.

• 490 Ontario St., Lori Spears to Sai Sai Saw, $40,000.

• 393 Northampton, City of Buffalo to Mohammed Ashak, $38,000.

• 1167 Kensington, City of Buffalo to Shavena Meah, $38,000.

• 1600 Bailey, Buffalo Sewer Authority; City of Buffalo to Geyser Search Inc, $35,000.

• 230 Esser Ave., Thomas P. Orel to Lmr Capital LLC, $34,500.

• 667 Northumberland Ave., Walter Hollins to Daryll Lamont Hollins, $34,500.

• 172 Sprenger, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Md J. Rubel, $34,000.

• 147 Montana, City of Buffalo to Jabbar Hussain, $30,000.

• 108 Deerfield, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Lance W. Blake, $28,000.

• 130 Edison, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Alangir Hossain; Wahidur Rahman, $26,000.

• 1616 Bailey Ave., David J. Waldowski to Yes Buffalo Property Corp, $22,500.

• 1612 Bailey Ave., David J. Waldowski to Yes Buffalo Property Corp, $22,500.

• 17 Clifford, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Raymond Geer; Renata Machniewicz, $22,000.

• 218 Burgard, Buffalo Sewer Authority; City of Buffalo to Mohammed Yasin, $20,000.

• 56 Eller Ave., Sm Nazrul Islam to Md Masud Rana, $19,000.

• 103 Grimes, Hoskins Steve Cordell Jr; Steven C. Hoskins Jr. to Alangir Hossain; Wahidur Rahman, $18,000.

• 191 Schuele St., Effie M. Colden; Effie May Colden to Douglas Walker, $15,000.

• 164 Olympic Ave., Ikan Group Inc to Demetrius Austin; Donald Jemison, $7,500.

• 310 Maryland St., Steven Baird Tucker to Pieter Louw, $6,000.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 2150 William St., 2150 Recycling Center Inc to 2150 William St. LLC, $825,000.

• 3898 Broadway St., Scott D. Innes to Sms Broadway LLC, $725,000.

• 2105 William St., Matthew J. Serwacki Sr. to 2150 William St. LLC, $275,000.

• 204 Towers, Rose Jakubczak to Joseph M. Damato, $216,300.

• 15 Irondale Drive, Darlene A. Banks to Cynthia Tyson, $205,000.

• 27 Benz Drive, Jason Potter to Mary Beth Cavanaugh, $180,712.

• 41 Woodgate Drive, Nicholas C. Skalski to Caitlin E. Connolly; Matthew F. Connolly, $175,000.

• 83 Jerome Drive, Karen A. Boody; Mark Boody to Brian J. Leis, $174,900.

• 43 Joel Drive, Christian J. Pawlak; Melissa M. Pawlak to Jeffrey T. Renaud, $170,000.

• 558 Roycroft Boulevard, Michael S. Hensley to Jacobo Rodher; Mayelin Rodher, $165,000.

• 1033 French Road, Adam P. Vogel to Robert J. Dybalski Jr.; Linda Nguyen, $164,000.

• 78 Strasbourg Drive, Andrew M. Smaczniak; Joyce G. Smaczniak to David C. Hunter Jr., $160,000.

• 301 Mcnaughton Ave., David Eckert to Emily Carol Jones; Justin M. Lee, $159,000.

• 11 Starwood Drive, Angela Popovich; Nova John Popovich to Steven Kennedy; Miranda Lei Schmidt, $154,000.

• 963 Borden Road, Louis B. Dingeldey to Corey Reynolds, $154,000.

• 98 Mayberry Dr W, Kenneth Anderson to Matthew James Willman; Melissa Rose Willman, $153,000.

• 57 Moorman Drive, Laura J. Dibble; Lawrence B. Hayes; Margaret B. Hayes; Pauline A. Jack; Louise M. Woyshner to Matthew J. Gorny, $151,500.

• 94 Mcparlin Ave., Shavin Mohammed; Shivan Jalal Mohammed to Abu Bakkar Shohag, $151,300.

• 21 Campwood Court, Gabriel Balo; Balo Kelly A Corcoran to Incorvia Kara Ann Agnes; Reed D. Johnson, $140,000.

• 430 George Urban Boulevard, Felicia A. Bosinski to Marjorie A. Royster, $135,000.

• 58 Royal Palm Drive, Lisa A. Zakrzewski to Calvin Kyle; Jessica Kyle, $131,000.

• 191 Cass Ave., Sandra S. Gray; Scott L. Schieder to Michele M. Blue, $130,000.

• 161 Kennedy Road, Dianne A. Wilk to Justin K. Desilva, $129,900.

• 44 Celina St., Gregory Pienkowski to Bonnie Gibson, $120,000.

• 107 North Seine Drive, Lawrence T. Martinez to Mark Lachman, $117,000.

• 11 Wagner Ave., Jared Janiszeski to Douglas R. Mcclure, $116,600.

• 273 Canton, Edwin Voll III; Jennifer Voll to Phol Thach, $115,000.

• 118 Rossler Ave., Daniel A. Nash; Michele M. Nash to Stephanie A. Delo, $105,500.

• 303 Hyland Ave., Anh Bui to Jason M. Jones, $82,000.

• 2844 William St., Anastasia M. Roeder; Michael Roeder to Willian St. LLC; 2844 William St. LLC, $80,539.

• 42 Olcott, Manderly Hill LLC to Leah T. Weaver, $76,000.

• 85 Westchester, Amy Powlenko; Mark Powlenko to Taylor Norton, $75,000.

• 23-25 Kingswood Drive, Tracey Dillemuth; Donald Lorrens to Stephen J. Mandiak, $64,000.

• 34 Jane Lane, Carole Matechik; Carole G. Matechik to Ashley Marini, $60,000.

• 53 Fath Drive, Peter Vasilion; Sun Ming Wong to Pruitt Enterprises LLC, $40,000.

CLARENCE

• 5845 Forest Creek Drive, Linda C. Mccarthy; Mary A. Seitz; David C. Spoth; Edward D. Spoth; John Spoth; Patrick Spoth; Thomas W. Spoth; Jane M. Warner to Jonathan Scott; Michelle Scott, $400,000.

• 5677 Kippen Drive, Charles H. Barney; Laurie C. Barney to Jonathan M. Urban; Therese L. Urban, $360,000.

• 4515 Hedgewood Drive, Geraldine M. Nowak to Kyle M. Wood, $215,000.

• 5464 Village Station, David S. Santora to Megan S. Kale; Daniel A. Sunderland, $206,000.

• 5861 Goodrich Rd #4d, Alvin J. Beiter; Mary Beth Beiter; Paul J. Beiter Jr.; Paul J. Beiter Sr.; Donna K. Duffy; Mary Beth Gilley; Joan B. Kohl to Judith A. Walkowiak; Ronald J. Walkowiak, $186,000.

• Vacant land 8984 Marcos Hideaway, Cimato Enterprises Inc to Essex Homes of WNY Inc, $125,000.

• 8984 Marcos Hideaway, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Sri Pavankumar Godavarthy; Pragnya Pothuneedi, $125,000.

• 8975 Marcos Hideaway, Cimato Enterprises Inc to Essex Homes of WNY Inc, $125,000.

• Vacant land 8975 Marcos Hideaway, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Jaime Dimitri; James Metherell, $125,000.

• 5425 Harris Hill Road, Frank Deni; Jennie Deni to Anthony T. Napoli, $110,000.

CONCORD

• 8916 Abbott Hill Road, Arthur E. Hann; Arthur E. Hann Jr. to Frank J. Testa III; Sara Testa, $150,000.

EDEN

• 2713 Green St., Michael A. Mazur to Jenna M. Szymanski; Skyler J. Szymanski, $123,000.

• 2760 West Church St., Teresa Gechell; Theresa Gechell; Thomas A. Gechell to Andrew P. Sorci, $90,000.

• 2564 Shadagee Road, Alexander S. Kish; Jane S. Kish to Alexander S. Kish; Gregory Kish, $70,000.

ELMA

• 30 Pound Road, Joyce Lynn Laduca to Daniel Carr; Tina Rimbeck, $178,000.

• 741 Winspear Road, Betty A. Coon; Fred H. Coon Jr.; Frederick H. Coon Jr. to Nancy Lomas; Steven Lomas, $177,000.

EVANS

• 6688 Hamilton Drive, Joy Wojnowicz; Joy E. Wojnowicz to Shannon M. Bacon, $75,000.

• Vacant land Monroe Ave., Aldo Lucci to Kathryn Sitek; Robert Sitek, $15,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 9 Towerwood, Deborah L. Napieracz to Michael P. Lepine; Noelle C. Lepine, $389,000.

• 2101 West River, Kelly J. Remington to David Abbott; Patricia Abbott, $360,000.

• 316 Havenwood, John W Stickl Construction Co Inc to Emanuela Schmidt, $339,900.

• 19 Adel Lane, Michael P. Lepine; Noelle C. Lepine to Richard G. Amantia II, $245,000.

• 1460 Staley Road, John David Titta to Amanpreet Singh; Harpreet Singh, $201,000.

• 3463 Sandy Beach Road, Danielle Barber; Barber Julie Anne E to Nicole Brady, $123,500.

• 1830 Stoney Point Road, Marco V. Jurich to David M. Santillo II, $110,000.

• Vacant land First St., Josephine A. Celano; Lee R. Celano to Samuel Ali; Taylor Timburlin, $100,000.

• 11 Schutt Court, Florence Anna Dollard to Meghan A. Dollard, $97,000.

HAMBURG

• 6799 Gowanda State Rd 3-l, David W. Smith; Elizabeth A. Smith to Amanda K. Connelly; Daniel T. Connelly, $440,000.

• 4927 Clifton Parkway, Phyllis A. Tobin to Sheila Walier, $265,000.

• 4432 Waveland Court, Linda King; Linda J. King; Linda King Paczynski to Eric W. Labedz, $263,000.

• 57 Allie Lane, Ryan Homes; Ryan Homes of New York to Garfield Walters Jr., $231,850.

• 4267 Arthur Court, Margaret Killion to Michele Berkheiser; Tyler Berkheiser, $230,000.

• 4043 North Hampton Brook Drive, Amanda K. Brehm; Daniel T. Connelly to David W. Smith, $225,000.

• 1604 North Creek Road, Linda R. Hirsch to Aaron Hirsch, $190,000.

• 2778 North Creek Road, Sally A. Anderson; Sally Ann Anderson to Kirk L. Sterling, $190,000.

• 141 Pine St., Beckes Optical Inc; Beckes Optical&hearing Aids Inc to Elle Est Forte LLC, $185,000.

• 4697 Crestwood Drive, Mary C. Connell; Mary Colleen Connell; Daniel P. Schaus to Lmb Capital Inc, $180,100.

• 42 Martha Place, Dominic Candino; Kevin J. Krencik; Nancy Krencik to Fifth Third Bank, $127,963.

• 45 Rovner Place, Leilani Kaufman to Karen Hensen, $120,000.

• 4090 Burke Parkway, Paul D. Wurtz to Kelsey E. Paulus, $115,000.

• 3445 Emerling Drive, James M. Griffin; Griffin Kelly Marie J to Kurtz Development LLC, $80,000.

• 26 Stelle St., Country Meadows Associates to Ryan Homes of New York, $48,000.

HOLLAND

• 24 Capitol Heights, Jill M. Zientek to Angela M. White, $269,900.

LACKAWANNA

• 224 Warsaw St., Eric W. Labedz to Saleh Abdo Almathil, $110,000.

• 3337 South Park Ave., Nicholas A. Roman to Barbara L. Glover, $105,000.

• 80 East Milnor, Paul J. Czosek to Emad Mohamed Saleh, $100,000.

• 37 Caldwell Place, Jameelah Ahmed; Salem Alqadhi to Caffery LLC, $75,000.

LANCASTER

• 3905 Walden Ave., Joseph T Ryerson&son Inc to Spirit Realty Lp, $15,435,153.

• 28 Stone Hedge Drive, Heather Russo; Wayne Russo to Bgrs LLC, $347,000.

• 28 Stone Hedge Drive, Bgrs LLC to Patricia E. Daniel; Jeffrey Robert Lewandowski, $347,000.

• 49 Hill Valley Drive, Charles T. Jones to Shelly Chaudhary; Vignesh Nithiananthan, $340,000.

• 13 Highland Place, Donna A. Oneill; Timothy J. Oneill to Christopher Nevinger; Teresa M. Olverd, $140,000.

• 41 Hinchey Ave., Brougham Reo Owner Lp to Jason Drake; Malgorzata Kurtyko, $79,900.

NEWSTEAD

• 13035 Main Road, Dominic R. Buonanno; Laura L. Buonanno to Np Outdoors LLC, $350,000.

• 6241 Dye Road, Jillian Harvey; Nicole Harvey; Nicole K. Harvey to Kevin Tevens; Megan L. Tevens, $295,000.

• 13415 Dorsch Road, Of Erie County; Joseph L. Maciejewski to Buy Low Rent High Inc, $25,000.

NORTH COLLINS

• 10665 Walnut St., Dem Services Inc to Thomas J. Paluch II, $158,000.

• 10648 Applewood Road, Andrew W. Toth; Mary L. Toth to Eric J. Szkatulski, $90,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 1 Brookins Green Drive, Mary E. Farallo to Ann C. Fitzgerald, $386,000.

• 25 Templeton Trail, Joseph J. Valentino; Michelle Valentino to James Taravella; Jennifer Taravella, $336,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 221 Wadsworth Ave., Joseph Hurst; Paulette Hurst to Justin W. Tiedemann; Laura Tiedemann, $210,000.

• 213 Wadsworth Ave., John E. Schrader; Lillian M. Schrader to Paula L. Lavango-Tatu; Paul N. Tatu; Peggy Ann Wilson, $134,900.

• 202 Young, Michael Miranda to Happliarino Properties LLC, $85,000.

• 119 Wheeler St., Hanni Klinger; Michael Klinger to Robert Handler, $65,900.

TONAWANDA

• 26 Cooper, 26 Cooper Ave LLC to Peak Development LLC, $538,000.

• 32 Cloister Court, Kevin A. Tevens to David G. Deyo Jr.; Rena M. Rivera, $195,000.

• 115 Brockett Drive, Kelly N. Magoffin to Colleen Ann Hodgson, $193,000.

• 246 Westfall Drive, Nicholas G. Mckenna to Eric P. Klein; Julie M. Klein, $182,000.

• 536 Englewood Ave., Joyce Brace to Donald R. Brant Jr., $180,000.

• 326 Edgewood Ave., Stephen R. Ortiz; Yolanda Rodriguez to Taylor Armstrong; Pierre Madelyn St, $175,500.

• 109 Westgate Road, Carolyn R. Segal to Hannah M. Blum, $169,900.

• 96 Zimmerman Boulevard, Robert W. Rayl to Victor Krese; Lisa Smith, $167,900.

• 160 Irving Terrace, Mark T. Padak to Darren Canham; Danielle Stewart, $167,000.

• 710 Brighton Road, Kevin R. Dohring to Joshua J. Bailey; Megan Louise Gena, $163,300.

• 212 Green Tree Road, Jeanne G. Healy; Jeanne Gueth Healy; Thomas J. Healy to Cody Dollendorf; Emily Dollendorf, $156,900.

• 15 Alder Place, Thomas J. Fitzgerald to Kathryn Morgan, $155,000.

• 282 Tremaine Ave., Howard D. Cadmus; Caroline Kohlman to Fannie Mae, $153,498.

• 60 Victoria Boulevard, David A. Clark to Sandra J. Shannon, $152,000.

• 956 Colvin Boulevard, Elizabeth R. Hulley; Margaret Rydzynski; Thomas Daniel Rydzynski to William H. Pawlak, $149,000.

• 407 Ashford, John W. Light; Mary M. Light to Danielle M. Clementi, $140,000.

• 195 Tremaine Ave., Michael G. Furtak; Michael George Furtak; Phyllis L. Furtak to Sean C. Grathwol, $135,500.

• 488 Zimmerman Boulevard, Eldon D&virginia L Snyder Joint Living Trust 012319 Tr to Darius T. Beasley; Ashlee M. Stevenson, $133,000.

• 721 Harrison Ave., Gail Gerace; Lori Graves; Lynn Lyford; Sharon Lyford; Alice M. Sullivan to Katiuscia Amarena, $132,900.

• 245 Kenmore Ave., Yi E. Wu; Yi Emily Wu to Murraylines LLC, $130,000.

• 149 Tremaine Ave., Carey C. Beyer to Adam N. Doucette, $128,000.

• 2470 Eggert Road, Louise Smart; Louise I. Smart to Matthew S. Galloway; Kimberly A. Salvatoriello, $120,000.

• 175 West Hazeltine Ave., Self Directed Capital Partners LLC to Rebekah L. Schmitt; Scott C. Schmitt, $120,000.

• 162 Lyndale Ave., Marc Varisco; Susan Varisco to Win M. Tun; San Dar Win, $112,000.

• 2607 Colvin Boulevard, Tiki Properties III LLC to Bams Property Holdings LLC, $110,000.

• 1755 Parker Boulevard, Dennis M. Gilmartin; Dennis Gilmartin; Lisa M. Gilmartin; Marilyn Palumbo-Perla; Lisa M. Pond to Kweb Properties LLC, $101,731.

• 236 Newell Ave., Jeffrey W. Pritchard to Stra Pel LLC, $100,000.

WALES

• 5391 East Creek Road, Pamela J. Reed to Tracy L. Reed, $230,000.

WEST SENECA

• 29 Camelot Drive, Nichole E. Herr to Mary E. Depasquale; Richard J. Depasquale, $322,000.

• 4649 Seneca St., Donald G. Braun; Damon A. Decastro to Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2006-He9 Asset-Backed Certificates Series 2006-He9 Tr; US Bank NA Tr, $248,462.

• 176 Woodcrest Drive, Jonathan M. Gerard to Sarah R. Gerard, $170,000.

• 135 Willowdale Drive, Karen Pistorio; Robert Pistorio to James W. Wilder; Kayla M. Wilder, $165,000.

• 20 Tudor Boulevard, Christian J. Quinn to 35 Lakeridge LLC, $160,051.

• 225 Emporium Ave., David R. Witkowski; Margaret M. Witkowski to Kalvin Witkowski, $115,000.

• 89 Harlem Road, Dave R. Ball to Lakisha S. Foster, $98,000.

• 43 Dirkson Ave., Howard D. Cadmus; Marjorie D. Haas to Fannie Mae, $84,587.