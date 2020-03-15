EDWARDS, Mary Ellen (Hanley)

Edwards - Mary Ellen (nee Hanley)

March 12, 2020, age 77, beloved wife of Robert K. Edwards; loving mother of Robert (Stacey), Maureen (Neil) Keane, Susan (Jeff) Moffett, Kim (Max) Maloney and Michael (Kristin) Edwards; loving grandmother of 18 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister of Sharon Hanley Bromley and the late Patrick J. Hanley; sister-in-law of Betty Joe (Ron) Kasprzak; daughter of the late John P. and Marie (Gleason) Hanley. No prior visitation. Friends and family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Victory Basilica (please assemble at church). Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME INC. Online register at www.CANNANFH.com