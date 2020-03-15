DeOCA, Alfred M.

DeOCA - Alfred M. Of Hamburg, died March 2, 2020. Son of the late Henry M. and Pauline (nee Snow) DeOca; brother of Richard, Henry, Clifford, and Raymond DeOca, Maria Corwin, Rosalie DeOca, and the late Juanita Ortel and Fernando DeOca; also survived by many adoring nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Al's Life will be held later this year at a time to be decided. Entombment was private in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com, select our obituaries.