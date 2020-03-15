DENNEVILLE, Annette S. (Anzer)

Of Getzville, NY, passed away at 100 years of age, March 10, 2020. Wife of the late Franklin F. Denneville; dear mother of Deborah (Charles) Holden of Dunedin, FL. A Private funeral service will take place at Elmlawn Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. The family is deeply grateful to Mary Barber for her many years of friendship and attentiveness to Annette. We would like to acknowledge Hospice Buffalo Team 5, for their compassionate care of Annette during her final days. We also would like to recognize the nurses, aides and support staff at Beechwood Nursing Home and Holzman House, especially Nora, Cheryl, Becky, Sandy, Meena, Sarah and Ginger, for the special care, kindness and patience shown to Annette over the last 4 years. Memorials in Annette's name may be made to the Hospice Foundation Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227, Beechwood Homes, 2235 Millersport Hwy., Getzville, NY 14068, or a charity of your choice are preferred. Your online condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com