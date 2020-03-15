Daly, Robert

Of Lake View, NY February 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Eleanor C. (nee George) Daly; loving father of Kristen (Paul) Zawadzki and Andrew (Gina) Daly; cherished Papa of Brynn, Bryce and Brody Zawadzki and Natalie and Everett Daly; dearest son of the late James and Lois (nee Holton) Daly; dear brother of Paula (Rick) Wilson, Christina Lange and the late Timothy Daly. Family will be present to receive friends Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 1-5 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555) where Funeral Services will follow at 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com