CYLAR, Bessie

CYLAR - Bessie Departed this life March 9, 2020. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 17, 2020 11 AM - 12 noon at Friendship Baptist Church, 402 Clinton St. where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC.