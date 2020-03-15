Cuomo to Trump: Use military to help contain coronavirus

ALBANY – The military needs to be mobilized to help quickly build more hospital capacity to handle the novel coronavirus spread, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo urged in an op-ed piece this morning directed at President Trump.

“Dear Mr. President,’’ the Cuomo piece in the New York Times began before he also urged federal regulators to further loosen the reigns on states so more testing can be done and that Washington come up with a single, uniform policy to apply nationwide regarding the closing of schools, businesses and other facilities.

“Time is short,’’ Cuomo wrote.

The nation faces an urgent need for more hospital capacity, Cuomo said, warning that the “imminent failure of hospital systems is all but certain.’’ He reiterated his worries about hospital capacity in New York – there are 53,470 hospital beds statewide and just 3,186 intensive care unit beds, which themselves are already three-quarters occupied.

Trump should utilize the Army Corps of Engineers to use its authority and resources to add more hospitals, building more space at military bases or college dormitories to serve as temporary medical facilities, the Democratic governor wrote. Then, he said, existing hospitals can be freed up to just handle acutely ill patients.

“States cannot build more hospitals, acquire ventilators or modify facilities quickly enough,’’ Cuomo wrote.

Cuomo said the use of the military would not violate federal laws because Trump has already declared a national emergency.

“Doing so won’t provide enough intensive care beds, but it is our best hope,’’ the governor wrote.