COPELLO, Robert L.

COPELLO - Robert L. Of North Tonawanda, on March 13, 2020, after a brief illness. Beloved husband of Antoinette (nee Spaziani) Copello; loving father of Susan (Michael) Stefanski, Diana (Steven) Yager, Marie Copello; proud grandfather of Michael (Kristina) Stefanski, Carissa (James) Prue, Marc (Nicole) Stefanski, Nicholas Yager and Christopher Yager; great-grandfather of Harrison and Jude Stefanski and Julianna Yager; brother of Janice Copello (Mary Hawkes) and the late Carol Copella and Charles Copello; brother-in-law of Helga Copello; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received by the family on Wednesday, 1 - 7 PM, at the BRUNNER FUNERAL HOME, 156 Robinson St., North Tonawanda where a Funeral Discourse will be held at 7:00 PM, that evening. Interment, at Acacia Park Cemetery will be private. Robert retired from Durez Plastics. He was an active member of the North Tonawanda Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. He was a man of great humor, a bright smile and an endearing laugh. He will be sadly missed.