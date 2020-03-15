COOKFAIR, John R. III "Jack"

74, was born in Buffalo, NY, raised in Tiorunda, Cheektowaga, NY, passed away on March 10 at Crouse Hospital. He graduated in 1963 from Cleveland Hill High School, served four years in the U.S. Air Force and received his Bachelor's degree from Canisius College. He worked for many years in Buffalo, managing political campaigns, before moving to Syracuse, forming his own business, Cookfair Media. John is survived by brothers, William (Patricia) and James, of Buffalo; sisters, Judith (Patrick Blackwell) of New Mexico and Jane Smith of Tennessee; numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the near future in Syracuse and Buffalo. Share your condolences at www.faroneandsoninc.com.