CHAUVIN-MARTIN, Katherine Marie (Smith)

Passed away, March 9, 2020, beloved wife of the late John L. Chauvin and late Donald J. Martin Sr.; loving daughter of the late James J. and Eleanor B. (Connors) Smith; sister of Charles (Nan) Smith, Edward (late Lois) Smith, William (Mary) Smith, late Ellen (late James) Walker, late James (Mary) Smith, late Gertrude (Anthony Cording) Binga; also survived by many nieces, nephews and step-children. The visitation has been postponed and will be re-scheduled at a later date. Register book available at www.CANNANFH.com