Casino Niagara, Fallsview suspend operations as coronavirus spreads

The two casinos on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls will temporarily shut down by order of provincial authorities as a "precautionary measure" to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Niagara Casinos, the owner and operator of Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara, said Sunday that all casino and resort operations would close by Monday, in coordination with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. and the recommendations of Ontario's chief medical officer of health.

Performances and other entertainment at Fallsview is also being paused immediately, but officials said rescheduled dates "will be announced as soon as possible" and "all tickets for the original performances will be honored." Patrons who can't attend the new dates may obtain refunds at the point of purchase.

"The health and wellness of our guests and associates is our top priority," the company said in a statement posted online. "We will provide an update on when the casino will reopen, taking into account guidance from public health authorities," the company said.