BUYERS, William A. III

BUYERS - William A. III Of Buffalo, entered into rest on March 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Donna M. (nee Cuttaia) Buyers; devoted father of Kathleen Paul (Dave Buchholz), Barbara Buyers, Patricia (late Thomas) Beitz, Bonnie (late Jerry) Mikula, William (Deborah) Buyers and Theresa Christy; cherished grandfather of fifteen grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; dear brother of four late sisters and one late brother. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday, March 20, from 2-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Spirit Church 85 Dakota St., Buffalo on Saturday morning, at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). William was a US Army Veteran. Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com