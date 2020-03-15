BUND, Ronald P.

BUND - Ronald P. Of Buffalo, NY, formally of Angola and Silver Creek, passed away suddenly, March 5, 2020, loving son of the late Richard Bund and Barbara (nee Setlock) Bund of Little Valley; dearest father of Ronald Bund, of Cherry Creek, Richard (Kristina) Bund, Amanda Lidlow, Alicia and Audriana Russo all of Silver Creek; dearest brother of Christine (Timothy) of Angola, Sandra (Paul) McGuire of Jamestown, the late John (Ellen) Bund, of Silver Creek, Mary (John) Bartolucci of Buffalo, and Karen (Daniel) Chamblin of West Union, Ohio, also survived by seven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Ron attended Lake Shore Central Schools, was a US Army Veteran and self employed contractor who enjoyed fishing with his boys. Ron was a member of the VFW, Fire-men's & Marine Corp Club. His legacy is his love and devotion to his family. Friends may call at the HOLE-PARKER FUNERAL CHAPEL, 160 Central Ave., Silver Creek, NY on Monday, March 16, 2020, from 2-4 PM.