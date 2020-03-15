Free agency or draft? Decisions await Bills at running back, safety

This is the sixth and last of a series of stories previewing NFL free agency, which starts March 18. Today's installment: running back and safety.

Buffalo Bills fans should find out early in free agency about the level of trust the team’s brain trust has in some veteran backup players at running back and safety.

The Bills have quality starters at both positions.

How much need is there to spend to add depth at the two spots?

The Bills need a backup to Devin Singletary at running back to take the place of impending free agent Frank Gore.

The options in the draft are attractive and plentiful. It’s a good year to find a rookie running back, even into the fifth round. Will the Bills want to cover their bases in free agency?

The top backs set to become free agents are the Titans’ Derrick Henry and the Chargers’ Melvin Gordon. But the Bills aren’t looking to sign a starter. They’re looking for a complement to Singletary. Henry will cost more than $10 million a year, and Gordon might approach that figure. Arizona’s Kenyan Drake is a rung below those two, but he’s also in the starter category.

Those who better fit the complementary mold include Houston’s Carlos Hyde, Philadelphia’s Jordan Howard and Tampa Bay’s Peyton Barber.

Hyde revived his career by gaining 1,070 yards for the Texans last season. He’s dynamic and would be less expensive than Gordon. But he has stated he wants to return as Houston’s starter. He might cost $3 million to $4 million a year.

Howard and Barber are bigger backs who don’t have the clout to warrant a starting job. Howard, 25, is a 225-pounder. He gained 525 yards on 4.4 a carry as the Eagles’ backup last season. He might be had for $3 million a year.

Howard is more attractive than Barber, also 25 and 225 pounds, He averaged just 3.05 yards a carry for the Bucs last season. He’s a minimum-salary signing. Houston’s Lamar Miller, who sat out all 2019 with a knee injury, is another option near the minimum salary.

Receiving backs set to hit the market include Washington’s Chris Thompson and Seattle’s C.J. Prosise. But all indications are the Bills are comfortable with returning receiving back T.J. Yeldon.

The Bills need to do something at safety, too. The only backup under contract behind Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer is Jaquan Johnson, who played only in the regular-season finale as a rookie last season. Johnson saw a lot of time on special teams.

Veteran backups Kurt Coleman and Dean Marlowe are set to be free agents. Coleman, who will be 32 in July, saw the sixth-most special teams snaps on the team. The coaches trust his ability to be assignment-sound in coverage. Marlowe, who will be 28, has been in Sean McDermott’s defense all five years of his NFL career.

The simplest course of action would be to re-sign Coleman and/or Marlowe. Neither will be expensive.

The free agent pool at safety isn’t strong, and the best ones available are starters. The Bills don’t have a starting spot available.

Minnesota’s Anthony Harris is the top free agents at safety after Denver used the franchise tag on Justin Simmons, a second-team All-Pro. New England’s Devin McCourty, Carolina’s Tre Boston and San Francisco’s Jimmie Ward are others who should sign hefty starter deals. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, a disappointment in Green Bay, revived his career in Chicago last season and is expected to get a starting offer. Ditto for New Orleans’ Vonn Bell.

Minnesota’s Jayron Kearse, 26, is an athletic box safety who was stuck behind two good Vikings starters. He played only 25% of the Vikings’ snaps last season. But he might be facing NFL discipline for a drunk driving conviction.

One low-cost alternative to Coleman could be Miami’s Walt Aikens, soon to be 29, a high-character, core special teams guy.

A higher-profile interesting free agent is Tony Jefferson, 28, just released by Baltimore. He tore knee ligaments in October. He’s a strong safety with versatility who was making top-12 safety pay the past three years. His injury might relegate him to a one-year deal, but he’s not likely to accept a bit-player role.

The other position not addressed in The News’ free agency series was quarterback. But backup Matt Barkley is under contract, and the Bills are not expected to mess with their QB room.