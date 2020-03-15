Section VI winter athletes, teams hang on to hope while wondering what could have been

West Seneca West bowler Parker Flis spent Saturday at Broadway Bowling Center as he normally does during the season, honing his game with some of the other top scholastic bowlers in the area.

Except this was the one weekend during the winter that Flis and his colleagues had planned to be elsewhere. They had hoped to be competing for a state title with the rest of Section VI’s top individual bowlers and championship teams in Syracuse.

They weren't the only student-athletes or teams that expected to play in New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournaments only to wind up wondering what might have been if not for the coronavirus epidemic prematurely ending their postseason runs.

Concerns over the health and safety of athletes, coaches and fans resulted in the NYSPHSAA on Thursday indefinitely postponing remaining regional and state championship events. It wasn’t surprising considering most professional and college sports either had their seasons suspended or events canceled due to COVID-19.

There are states of emergency in various parts of New York, including Erie County.

“It’s been a crazy week,” said Section VI girls bowling chairman Dan Kaplan. “Once you started seeing the other sports go, it was only a matter of time (for high schools). … These kids, to some of them, this is their sport, so you feel bad for them, but we absolutely understand (why they made the decision).”

While athletes and coaches in boys and girls basketball, boys and girls bowling and boys ice hockey still hope that a situation out of their control will improve to the point that the NYSPHSAA can reschedule the remaining winter events, it’s hard to remain optimistic considering there are confirmed cases of individuals with the virus in Erie County.

It's going to be harder to keep the faith with the announcement Sunday night from officials that schools will be closed through April 20.

Scholastic sports teams that had been scheduled to play over the weekend were Williamsville North boys hockey in the state Final Four; Section VI boys basketball champions Lancaster (Class AA), Health Sciences (Class A), Olean (Class B), Middle Early College (Class C), and Sherman (Class D); Section VI girls basketball champs Orchard Park (Class AA), Williamsville South (Class A), Dunkirk (Class B), Holland (Class C) and Panama (Class D); and Section VI team bowling champions Orchard Park (Division I boys), Depew (Division II boys), Lancaster (Division I girls) and Dunkirk (Division II girls); and individuals like Flis, who were part of the Section VI all-star boys and girls bowling teams.

The decision to close schools through April 20 not only further delays the start of the spring sports season, but prevents remaining winter teams from gathering for practices to keep their skills sharp.

“It’s a major crisis,” said Williamsville North boys ice hockey coach Bob Rosen. “The constant changing of what’s going on is a very fluid situation. You have to try the best we can. … But if they move The Masters, the likelihood of us playing is unrealistic.”

Holding out hope

Kaplan went to Broadway Bowling Center on Saturday to watch some competitors he had hoped would lead the boys and girls all-Section VI teams to success at the NYSPHSAA Tournament at Strike 'N Spare Lanes in Syracuse.

The girls team won the state title last season, while Dunkirk’s girls captured the small schools team title. Dunkirk already was on its way to Syracuse when NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas made the indefinitely postponed announcement.

Sunday night, NYSPHSAA Director of Communications Chris Watson told The News that the decision to close schools for more than a month in Western New York does not impact the status of the remaining winter championships. That means they're still indefinitely postponed until the NYSPHSAA states otherwise.

Kaplan hopes the situation gets better and there is a state bowling tournament, whether it’s all the sections gathering in one location to compete or participating in different alleys across the state during designated days. Remember, it’s easy for a bowling house to put the state tournament oil pattern on the lanes.

Still ...

"This one hurts," Kaplan said of the closures. "I kind of had an idea this would be coming as soon as Erie County had some confirmations, but you still always want to hold out hope, even if we did this in mid-May. It's not looking good. There's some serious stuff going on out there. Our stuff is trivial when they're canceling NHL, NBA. But until they use the word cancel, we'll continue to hold out hope."

It’s not easy getting over the frustration of not being able to compete. Lancaster sophomore Delaney Horbett bowled a 300 game in practice Tuesday, her first perfect game, for a Legends team that won its first sectional title in bowling since 2000. She was on a high, brimming with confidence. Then came the news Thursday.

“It was just really sad for all of us just not knowing if we could finish what we started,” she said.

No hoopla

While bowlers were doing their thing, Middle Early College senior Jamond Jones spent the time he would have been on the court for the Kats in their state quarterfinal game against Section V champ Caledonia-Mumford on Saturday honing his basketball skills during a workout at Niagara County Community College.

All season, Middle College’s goal had been to return to the state Class C championship game and win it after finishing as runner-up last year. The Kats, who have seven seniors, reiterated as much after they routed the Buffalo News' top-ranked small school, Randolph, in the Section VI Class C state qualifier on Tuesday night to reach the Elite Eight.

Then came the bombshell before practice Thursday.

“I definitely understand why they’re doing this,” Jones said. “But it’s just upsetting to the seniors to end our season short like this.

“I didn’t expect my last game to be my last high school game. I’m really at a loss for words. … I thought my team was capable of getting back to the state championship game and getting the job done.”

Coach James Kane spent much of Thursday consoling his players.

Williamsville South girls basketball coach Kristen Dolan found herself doing the same during the three hours the Billies had reserved for practice Thursday. They then gathered once more after dinner.

On Saturday, when Dolan would have normally been going over final instructions with her team in a locker room at Rush-Henrietta prior to a state quarterfinal against Pittsford Mendon, she instead was helping her older son Graham move back home. He’s a senior at Babson College, which is having its students finish the semester taking courses online.

“The players realize it’s bigger than basketball," Dolan said. "So many people are having to deal with so much. We feel for everyone from musicals to class trips being canceled. Life has just been put on hold. … We’re holding out a little bit of hope. Dr. (Robert) Zayas is a smart man. You can tell he’s doing his best, but we’re also realists.

"The world is going through something they’ve never had to go through before. It’s terrible and a huge nightmare.”

It's about safety

Williamsville South's girls basketball team had planned to gather for short practices just in case the season resumes. So, too, did Lancaster’s boys basketball team, which won its first sectional title in 61 years. Williamsville North hockey, which was vying for its sixth state championship, had ice time scheduled for the team. Then schools were closed.

Unless school re-opens, none of those teams will be able to return to practice.

The Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association also suspended athletic activities through April 20, according to association executive director Pete Schneider.

"Again, we are assessing this daily," said Schneider, who had announced Friday that the MMHSAA had canceled games through March 30.

If competition doesn’t resume, this goes down as a life lesson to all involved, Rosen said.

“To have it disappear is very emotional,” Rosen said. “It’s one thing to lose, it’s another thing not to get the chance to compete. As much as we want to compete and play, it’d be the worst thing in the world to put a kid in harm’s way.

“They’re getting a valuable life lesson on how precious things are and never take anything for granted.”