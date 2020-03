BRUBAKER, James E.

BRUBAKER - James E. Age 88, of Delevan, NY and formerly of Weedville, PA, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020. There will be no calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment to be held in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Force, PA. Arrangements completed by W.S. Davis Funeral Home, 358 Main St., Arcade. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com