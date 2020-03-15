BRINKWORTH, Richard J.

BRINKWORTH - Richard J. March 8, 2020, loving husband of Roberta (nee Kliment); cherished father of Danny, Kara and the late Lorilynn Brinkworth; beloved grandpa of Diana Brinkworth, Emma and Olivia Brinkworth; brother of Kevin (Betty), the late Dennis (Mary), Gerald (the late Joan) Brinkworth and Patricia (the late Donald) Bower; also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 9 AM on Saturday, April 4, from St. Benedict R.C. Church, 1371 Eggert Rd. Please share condolences at www.jerfh.com