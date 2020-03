BEILMAN, Barbara Lee

BEILMAN - Barbara Lee Age 100, formerly of Lancaster, NY, died at her residence, Forest Manor Nursing Home, in Covington, LA on Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was born December 16, 1919 in Lancaster, NY, to Clarence Rozler and Wilhelmena Hastrich Rozler. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Beilman Wilson (Frank), Mary Beilman McNary (Kevin); granddaughters Joanna McCormick, Mary Schofield, Elizabeth Ciardelli; grandsons Edward Wilson, Jim McNary, and John McNary. She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren; she was predeceased by her husband, John "Jack" Beilman and her son Michael Beilman. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.