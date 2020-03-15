BAUGHMAN, Paul L. Sr.

BAUGHMAN - Paul L., Sr. May 16, 1922 - March 01, 2020. Mr. Paul L. Baughman, Sr., passed away Sunday morning, March 1, 2020 at the Veterans Victory House in Walterboro. He was 97. Mr. Baughman was born in Martinsburg, PA on May 16, 1922, a son of the late Charles Lester Baughman and Margaret Ritchie Baughman. A proud WWII veteran, Mr. Baughman, served in the 101st Airborne Division, and parachuted into Normandy, France on June 6, 1944...D-Day. A short time later he was wounded in the Battle of Saint-Lo. After recuperating from his injuries, he was drawn into service again, this time with 110th Division, 26th Infantry, and was wounded a second time. During his service, he was a Rifleman, a Squad Leader, and a Platoon Sergeant, and among his many awards and citations were the Purple Heart and The Bronze Star. The iconic photograph in the background shows General Eisenhower addressing the paratroopers just prior to their jump into Normandy. Mr. Baughman is on the far right with the charcoal on his face. When asked by the General why his rank wasn't displayed...Mr. Baughman simply replied "Sir...with all due respect...my men know who I am..and that is what is most important"). After the War, Mr. Baughman received his BS Degree from the University of Buffalo. He spent his career as a Mechanical Engineer and Tool and Die Maker. He was a Roman Catholic, and had been active in the Knights of Columbus. He was also a proud member of the Disabled American Veterans, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Military Order of the Purple Heart. He is survived by his son Paul L. Baughman Jr. (Anna); by his daughter Jeanne Diane Walters (Jack); step-daughter Joan McCarty (Robert). There are five grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and two step-great-grandchildren. Mr. Baughman was preceded in death by a son, Charles James Baughman, and by two wives, Helen A. Baughman and Elaine F. Baughman. Graveside Funeral Services, with military honors, at the convenience of the family. Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street, Walterboro, SC, is in charge of arrangements.