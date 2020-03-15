BARTON, Robert B.

BARTON - Robert B. March 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn L. (nee Townsend) Barton; loving father of Bruce (Donna), Daniel, Brenda (Bill Everett), David and Jeffrey (Debra) Barton; cherished grandfather of Jason, Scott, Mark, Ryan, Robb, Natalie, Jeffrey and Megan; devoted great-grandfather of eight; predeceased by two brothers and two sisters. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held in Williamsville United Methodist Church, on April 17th, at a time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences and service updates at www.beachtuynfh.com