BARTOKVICH, Geraldine (Mascia)

BARTOKVICH - Geraldine (nee Mascia)

March 13, 2020, age 82, beloved wife of 56 years, to the late Frank J. "Bart" Bartokvich; loving daughter of the late Jerry and Rose (nee Albano) Mascia; caring sister of Jerry J. (Sandy) Mascia and the late Rosemarie (Frank) Notaro; dear sister-in-law of George (Josephine) Bartok, the late Mary Anne (late John) Niziol and late Robert (late Patricia) Bartokvich; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 4-8 PM, at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. Martha Parish (formerly OLBS), 10 French Road, Depew at 10:00 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com