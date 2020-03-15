ATV driver on River Road hit with numerous traffic charges

A Wheatfield man faces a variety of charges after deputies spotted him driving an all-terrain vehicle down River Road last Monday evening, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies said that Craig R. Cardorette, 37, of River Road, pulled into a driveway after being spotted by police around 7:30 p.m., but quickly sped off when police pulled in behind him, fleeing eastbound in the westbound lane. Cardorette was eventually identified by authorities and was contacted to meet them, but reportedly failed to show up. Deputies said they tracked him back to the River Road address, where he was located and charged.

According to reports, Cadorette’s driver’s license was revoked for failure to answer a summons out of Cattaraugus County. He was charged with driving with a revoked license, as well as having an unregistered ATV and several other counts pertaining to ATV operation.