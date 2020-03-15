Aquarium of Niagara will close for two weeks

The Aquarium of Niagara will close to the public at 5 p.m. Sunday and will remain closed through 9 a.m. March 28 in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Western New York, said Gary Siddall, aquarium executive director.

All scheduled events and programs within that timeframe are cancelled, said Siddall.

“As a destination for our community, school children, and tourists, we have a responsibility to do our part to protect the public’s heath for both our visitors and our staff. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the aquarium soon to continue our mission of inspiring visitors to make a difference for aquatic life,” Siddall said.

At this time, the animals at the Aquarium of Niagara are not at risk of contracting COVID-19, Siddall said. No animals have been identified with the virus, and there is no scientific evidence that COVID-19 is transmissible from humans to animals, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.